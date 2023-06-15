Three Little Birds first look at new ITV drama from Sir Lenny Henry

New drama Three Little Birds written by Sir Lenny Henry is on its way to ITV.

The six-part series is inspired by his mother’s stories about leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain, which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family.

Rising stars Rochelle Neil (The Nevers, Guilt), Yazmin Belo (What Just Happened) and Saffron Coomber (Tracey Beaker Returns, Eastenders) will lead the cast, seen here in first look pictures.

Three Little Birds first look: Leah [Rochelle Neil]

A teaser shares: “Set in 1957, post-Windrush, and amidst the booming decade set alight by promise, the rhythm of rock and roll, swing, Hollywood starlets and fabulous fashion Three Little Birds will introduce Dudley and the rest of the world to gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance, Hosanna, as they board a cruise ship from Jamaica bound for a new life in Blighty.”

Also on the cast are Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill and Beth Hayes.

A start date for the series is to be announced. It will air on ITV and ITVX this autumn.

Sir Lenny has written each of the drama’s fictional episodes, working in consultation with scriptwriter, Russell T Davies and guest episode writers Carol Russell and Avril Russell. The series is produced by Tiger Aspect in association with Douglas Road.

Sir Lenny Henry said previously of the series: “My mother spoke often about how difficult life was back in the day when she first arrived in Britain to begin her new life.

Three Little Birds first look: Chantrelle [Saffron Coomber]

“The stories she told and indeed the narratives my brothers and sisters beguiled me with over the dinner table made me think about writing a fictional account of three Caribbean women; all with differing yet complementary attributes – a serious tenacious one, a quick witted flibbertigibbet and a Christian prude. They all get to the UK with one thing on their minds – a new life.

“Although these are fictional accounts, my mother’s narrative will run throughout these stories and hopefully, the stories of other post Windrush arrivals will trigger memories, smiles and tears too.

“It is my privilege to work with Russell T. Davies and Tiger Aspect on these stories. For me, a life-long dream has come true. This series will be a tribute to the giants who came before us and walked cold streets to create new lives for themselves.”