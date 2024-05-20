Channel 5 game show Puzzling shelved after one series

Channel 5 has shelved its recent new quiz show Puzzling after just the one series.

Dedicated to testing contestants’ problem-solving genius, the show was hosted by broadcaster and historian Lucy Worsley in Channel 5’s primetime schedule.

At the start of each episode, six exceptionally intelligent individuals are divided into two teams of three. These teams compete to accumulate the most points through their skills in puzzling deduction.

Each player’s mental prowess is challenged across five diverse rounds: In Other Words (language), Pressure Points (calculation), Rule Breakers (lateral thinking), Picture This (visual intelligence), and Memory Bank (memory).

Presenter Lucy Worsely

In a thrilling twist, the winning team members then compete against each other to be named the Best of the Best, earning a coveted spot in the series Grand Final where the ultimate puzzler will be crowned.

Puzzling began on Channel 5 in summer 2023.

Lucy Worsley said at the time: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role of puzzle-mistress in this brand-new quiz show. I’ve spent most of my career finding answers to historical questions so getting to ask the questions is going to be an exciting new adventure for me, I can’t wait to get puzzling!

Daniel Pearl , Commissioning Editor, Unscripted, Channel 5 and Paramount+ added: “Britain is a nation of puzzlers and bringing the best puzzling minds together with some challenging, play-along-at-home brain teasers in this brand new format will be fantastic fun. With Lucy and her incredible knowledge at the helm, Puzzling is in great hands.”

The thirteen-part series is being produced by 12 Yard Productions and Wheelhouse.