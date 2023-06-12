Best Interests cast revealed for new BBC One drama

New family drama Best Interests has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The brand new drama from Jack Thorne follows a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make.

A synopsis shares: “Andrew and Nicci’s daughter, Marnie, has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree.

“And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?”

Best Interests 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Best Interests:

Sharon Horgan plays Nicci

Michael Sheen plays Andrew

Noma Dumezweni plays Samantha

Alison Oliver plays Katie

Niamh Moriarty plays Marnie

Des McAleer plays Eddie

Gary Beadle plays Frank

Lisa McGrillis plays Brenda

Lenny Rush plays George

Lucian Msamati plays Derek

Chizzy Akudolu plays Mercy

Pippa Haywood plays Judge Spottiswood

Mat Fraser plays Greg

Jack Morris plays Tom

Shane Zaza plays Fred

Watch Best Interests on TV and online

Best Interests begins on Monday, 12 June at 9PM on BBC One with the second episode on Tuesday, 13 June.

The remaining two episodes of the four part series air Monday, 19 June and Tuesday, 20 June at 9PM.

You are also able to watch the series online via BBC iPlayer here.

A teaser of the opening episode shares: “As Marnie’s health deteriorates, doctors say it’s in her best interests to stop care. Defiant, her parents prepare to fight their decision. But doubt soon grows – what is right?”