The next cast of contestants competing in Taskmaster on Channel 4 has been announced.

Fresh from the end of the latest series this week, a new line up of five famous faces have been revealed for Series 16.

As ever Taskmaster Greg Davies will be back with his most tricksy tasks yet, while a watchful Little Alex Horne calmly observes and takes notes with admirable efficiency.

Greg Davies

The brand-new bunch of contestants appearing on Taskmaster series 16 include comedian, performer, and author Julian Clary (Friday Night Live, Channel 4), comedy actor, writer and stand-up Lucy Beaumont (Meet The Richardsons, Dave) and multi-award winning stand-up Sam Campbell (Bloods, Sky).

Joining them are presenter, writer and comedian Sue Perkins (Perfectly Legal, Netflix), and actor, writer and director Susan Wokoma (Cheaters, BBC One).

All five are vying to win points, prizes, and eternal glory in hope of winning the coveted golden trophy along with bragging rights as the Taskmaster Series 16 Champion.

A start date for the new series is to be announced.

For now you can catch up on past series via All 4 here.

The most recent run featured comedian and TV host Frankie Boyle, stand-up comedian Ivo Graham, comedian Jenny Eclair, actor and writer Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Canadian comedian, actor, writer and producer Mae Martin.

Alongside the main series, the show has aired Champion of Champions one-offs and New Year’s specials.

Meanwhile, a new Junior Taskmaster has been announced to be in the works.

It was recently revealed that BAFTA nominated comedian, writer, and actor Rose Matafeo, and critically-acclaimed writer and performer Mike Wozniak will host the show, with Matafeo assuming the role of the mighty Junior Taskmaster and Wozniak as her loyal Assistant.

Junior Taskmaster will see five young contestants aged 9 – 11 having to complete a series of characteristically bizarre tasks for points.

As for the main series, it has been renewed for a further three years.

More on: Taskmaster TV