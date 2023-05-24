BBC comedy sketch show Ellie and Natasia has been renewed for a second series.

Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou will return with characters such as the coffee spotters, the Brothers Pomodoro and a girl with a pixie haircut.

The first series saw Natasia Demetriou nominated for Best Female Performance in a Comedy at the BAFTA TV awards whilst the series itself was shortlisted for a Rose d’Or Award.

A release date for the new series is to be announced.

Ellie and Natasia said: “When the BBC came crawling on their knees begging us for a series 2 we didn’t have it in our hearts to say no. It is our pleasure to provide our stunning and excellent sketches and characters to help out the darling little BBC – it’s God’s work and someone has to do it.”

Mobashir Dar, Executive Producer, added: “The BBC wanting more Ellie & Natasia is such fantastic news. All rise and hail the queens of comedy!”

For now, the first series is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

More on: BBC TV