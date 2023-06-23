Crime ITV1 start date as Irvine Welsh drama comes to TV

The TV adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Crime is on its way to ITV1 this summer.

Set in Edinburgh, the six-episode series stars BAFTA and International Emmy award-winning Dougray Scott as Detective Inspector Ray Lennox.

A teaser shares: “Crime is the story of Ray Lennox in a city on the edge of the abyss. Lennox is a man whose clear sight is not always a blessing.

Crime. Pictured: Dougray Scott as RAY LENNOX and Joanna Vanderham as AMANDA DRUMMOND. (c) Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV

“A girl goes missing. A town is in fear. A police department fights with itself. A hero is lost; tortured by his own demons and all the while, watching, waiting, a brutal killer is poised to strike.”

Crime start date

Crime will start on ITV1 on Saturday, 1 July at 10:05PM.

Alternatively, all episodes of the six-part series are available now on ITVX.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “DI Ray Lennox and his partner DS Amanda Drummond are investigating the disappearance of schoolgirl Britney Hamil.”

The series also stars Joanna Vanderham as DS Amanda Drummond, Angela Griffin as Trudi Lowe, Ken Stott as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal and Jamie Sives as Detective Inspector Dougie Gillman.

Dougray Scott said: “Irvine Welsh is one of Scotland’s greatest ever writers and I am proud and excited to be working on his first adaptation for television. It’s an honour to be working with such a talented cast, and creative team”.

Meanwhile a second series has already been announced for release on ITVX later in 2023.

