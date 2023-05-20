Annika series two coming to Alibi in 2023 with Nicola Walker

A second series of drama Annika has been confirmed to air on Alibi.

Based on the Radio 4 drama of the same name, the show stars Nicola Walker as the tile character DI Annika Strandhed.

The first series debuted in 2021 and quickly proved a hit, becoming Alibi’s top performing title of all time.

A second series of Annika has been confirmed with six new episodes to air in 2023. A start date for the second series is to be announced.

A teaser shares: “Annika follows the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed, as she leads the specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) that is tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland.

“Through the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.”

Alongside Walker (The Split, Unforgotten) as DI Annika Strandhed, the second series cast will feature Jamie Sives (Guilt, Frontier) as DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung (The Nest, Roadkill) as DC Blair Ferguson and Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot) as DS Tyrone Clarke. Silvie Furneaux (Limbo) also reclaims her role as Annika Strandhed’s daughter, Morgan.

Nicola Walker said: “We are all looking forward to fighting crime on sea and land with the MHU for a second series and there are secrets closer to home for Annika that will have to be faced. It’s going to be a bumpy ride!”

A start date for series two on Alibi is to be announced.

For now, the first series is available to watch online on UKTVPlay here.

Alibi is available on Sky 109/826, Virgin 126/200, BT 312/382, TalkTalk 312, TV Player On demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk, Stream on NOW

