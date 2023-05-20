Annika cast of hit crime drama as it comes to BBC One

Annika has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Annika is based on the Radio 4 drama and follows DI Annika Strandhed as she heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit

A teaser shares: “Annika follows the life of DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker), who has returned to Glasgow to head up the Marine Homicide Unit, where she is tasked with solving the puzzling crimes and unexplained murders that wash up in Scotland’s waters.

Annika (NICOLA WALKER). Credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter

“Annika allows viewers to be her confidante by speaking directly, sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she balances solving cases, managing a new team, and raising a brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.”

Annika cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Annika

Nicola Walker plays DI Annika Strandhed

Jamie Sives plays DS Michael McAndrews

Katie Leung plays DC Blair Ferguson

Ukweli Roach plays DS Tyrone Clarke

Silvie Furneaux plays Morgan Strandhed

Varada Sethu plays DC Harper Weston

Kate Dickie plays DCI Diane Oban

Paul McGann plays Jake Strathearn

Sven Henriksen plays Magnus Strandhed

Andy Clark plays Adie McAndrews

Hannah Donaldson plays Ms Hill

Jade Chan plays Erin Ferguson

Saskia Ashdown plays Sam Decosta

Watch Annika on TV and online

Annika starts on BBC One on Saturday, 20 May at 9:15PM.

Episodes will continue weekly on TV. Alternatively, all six episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from 20 May.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “On her first day in the new role, Annika and the team are called in to solve the murder of a man found in the Clyde, a harpoon piercing his head.”

Annika originally aired on Alibi in 2021 is also available to stream on UKTV Play. A second series was previously announced.

