Annika cast of hit crime drama as it comes to BBC One

Meet the Annika cast

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Tyrone (UKWELI ROACH);Annika (NICOLA WALKER);Michael (JAMIE SIVES);Blair (KATIE LEUNG)
Annika cast: Tyrone (UKWELI ROACH);Annika (NICOLA WALKER);Michael (JAMIE SIVES);Blair (KATIE LEUNG). Credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter
Annika has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Annika is based on the Radio 4 drama and follows DI Annika Strandhed as she heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit

A teaser shares: “Annika follows the life of DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker), who has returned to Glasgow to head up the Marine Homicide Unit, where she is tasked with solving the puzzling crimes and unexplained murders that wash up in Scotland’s waters.

Annika (NICOLA WALKER).
Annika (NICOLA WALKER). Credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter

“Annika allows viewers to be her confidante by speaking directly, sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she balances solving cases, managing a new team, and raising a brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.”

Annika cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Annika

Nicola Walker plays DI Annika Strandhed
Jamie Sives plays DS Michael McAndrews
Katie Leung plays DC Blair Ferguson
Ukweli Roach plays DS Tyrone Clarke
Silvie Furneaux plays Morgan Strandhed

Varada Sethu plays DC Harper Weston
Kate Dickie plays DCI Diane Oban
Paul McGann plays Jake Strathearn
Sven Henriksen plays Magnus Strandhed

Andy Clark plays Adie McAndrews
Hannah Donaldson plays Ms Hill
Jade Chan plays Erin Ferguson
Saskia Ashdown plays Sam Decosta

Watch Annika on TV and online

Annika starts on BBC One on Saturday, 20 May at 9:15PM.

Episodes will continue weekly on TV. Alternatively, all six episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from 20 May.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “On her first day in the new role, Annika and the team are called in to solve the murder of a man found in the Clyde, a harpoon piercing his head.”

Annika originally aired on Alibi in 2021 is also available to stream on UKTV Play. A second series was previously announced.

