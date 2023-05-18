Ant & Dec have announced that Saturday Night Takeaway will take a break after 2024.

What will be the twentieth series of the show will air on ITV1 and ITVX next year before going on a hiatus.

It’s not the first time the show has gone off air, previously pausing in 2009 for four years before returning in 2023.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: SR18 on ITV and ITV Hub

And Ant & Dec aren’t going anywhere, continuing to front ITV’s hit shows I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win.

Ant said: “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

Dec added:”“We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024!”

Saturday Night Takeaway’s most recent series launched in February with ITV1’s biggest overnight audience of the year.

The show saw the return of favourite segments including Win the Ads, Undercover, Get Out Of Me Ear, The End of Show Show and the Happiest Minute of the Week.

Alongside Ant & Dec, Saturday Night Takeaway regular features Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East and Andi Peters.

Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, commented: “When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway.

“Over 20 series the show has become a cultural phenomenon, and while we eagerly anticipate what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for the 2024 series, we completely understand their desire to take a pause, take stock, and think about what the next incarnation of the show might look like.”

You can catch up on recent episodes online now via ITVX here.