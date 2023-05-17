Kara Tointon to star in new Channel 5 thriller The Hunted

Kara Tointon is to star in a brand new four-part primetime thriller on Channel 5.

Provisionally titled The Hunted , the series follows the story of a young, single mother Rachel and her young son Liam.

A synopsis shares; “They’re on the poverty line, but she works all hours of the day as a cleaner to give him the best life she can. One day, her boss at the cleaning firm is approached by a businesswoman who says she’s acting for an extremely wealthy client called Elliot.

“Her client has observed Rachel working at a hotel where he’s a regular guest and she asks if Rachel can clean for him exclusively. Better pay, less hours – it sounds too good to be true. Gradually Elliot’s behaviour towards Rachel and Liam becomes increasingly controlling.

“When suspicions are raised, Rachel starts to dig into his past, uncovering a dark and disturbing story from his childhood that explains his obsession with them. What ensues is a nail-biting thriller that asks the question: how far would you go to repair your past?”

Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, Urban Myths, Archie) will star as Rachel with Charlie Hodson-Prior (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical) as her son Liam.

Allen Leech (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Imitation Game, Downton Abbey) will play Elliot; the mysterious, wealthy businessman whose interest is peaked by Rachel and Liam. Sara Powell (The Killing Kind, The House Across the Street, Murder in Provence, Doctor Who) plays Simone, Elliot’s associate and Taj Atwal (Trying, Line of Duty, Hullraisers) is Jasmine, Rachel’s full of life, vivacious best friend and colleague at the cleaning agency. John Thomson (Cold Feet, Professor T, Sister Boniface Mysteries) will also feature as Rachel’s boss, Geoff.

Filming for the series begins May 2023 on location in Ireland and is expected to air on Channel 5 in 2023.