Who won Race Across The World 2023 has been revealed in tonight’s final episode.

The latest series saw a brand new batch of contestants racing from one side of Canada to the other.

Up for grabs for the winning duo was a cash prize of £20,000 with three teams heading into the final.

Race Across The World: Tricia and Cathie. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mackenzie Walker

Fighting off tough competition from the other two teams, it was Cathie and Tricia who were the first to arrive at the finish line at the Lighthouse on Cape Spear.

Mobeen and Zainib followed in second place, with Ladi and Monique coming in third.

Tricia said: “It is just crazy madness but amazing, absolutely amazing. We’ve raced across the whole of Canada, with sod-all budget, eaten cream cheese and crackers, got lost in Stanley Park and we’ve come first. How bloody amazing is that!”

Cathie added: “I’m totally elated, I feel just total elation mixed with a bit of disbelief. I’m overwhelmed, it’s incredible. I think it’s the best way to say thank you to all of the people in Canada who have helped us get here. It’s just unreal.”

Meanwhile runners up Zainib and Mobeen added: “We always said that if we are not to win, we would want Cathie and Trish to win. They are like family to us now and them winning is like us winning.”

Third place Ladi and Monique said: “Huge congrats to Cathie and Trish – they’ve hustled hard and brought home that win!”

Race Across The World sees pairs of contestants racing from a start line in one part of the world to the finish thousands of miles away, with only the cash equivalent of the airfare to their final destination.

Following the end of the latest series, a celebrity spin-off is coming soon.

Meanwhile you can apply to take part in Race Across The World’s next series here.