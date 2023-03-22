Race Across The World 2023 contestants: Meet the teams taking part

Race Across The World is back for 2023 – meet the contestants taking part here!

The hit show sees teams of contestants racing thousands of miles across the globe without using air travel or other modern technology.

After giving up their phones, internet access and credit cards, the contestants have to make their way to the finish line with just the cash equivalent of the airfare to the destination.

For 2023, the teams will travel across the length of Canada, from the very edge of the Pacific in Vancouver to more than 16,000 kilometres east to St John’s Newfoundland.

Cathie and Tricia

49-year-old company director Cathie from South Wales and 48-year-old bank clerk Tricia from Devon are best friends.

On taking part, Cathie says: “Initially, when Trish asked me if I fancied doing something completely bonkers, I said ‘yes! That sounds great’. I love to travel but it was very much as a support to Trish.”

Tricia adds: “I like doing bonkers things. But for me, it’s to prove to myself that with my sight loss I can still do stuff and that I’m not sight loss Tricia, I’m Tricia with sight loss – because a lot of people do label you. I also want to get it out there that people that have got sight loss can still do whatever they want to do, obviously, apart from driving. So, for me, it’s proving to myself that I can do it, getting some of ‘me’ back and trying to get that confidence back.. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody but Cathie because she’s the tonic to my gin..”

Claudia and Kevin

53-year-old Marine Canopy Maker Kevin and 27-year-old product developer Claudia from Southampton are father and daughter.

Claudia says: “I am looking for some adventure, a reason to explore and develop our relationship. An excuse to get closer to dad, spend some time together and hopefully create some incredible memories.”

Kevin adds: “I think we’ve both had bizarre lives, we’ve done a bit of travelling. It all got a bit calm so when you start seeing a programme like Race Across the World, you think, ‘Oh, my God, this is exactly what we need.’ But at the time, it’s an application form you fill out and you think there’s maybe 14 million to 1 odds. You never think it will happen to you.”

Ladi and Monique

52-year-old sport and physical activity professional Ladi from Essex and 25-year-old event manager Monique from East London are father and daughter.

Monique says of signing up: “So, I stumbled across the series and said to Dad that I reckon we can do this and it sort of just happened. My main motivations are because I love travelling, but on a holiday. So, I don’t actually travel, I’ve never owned a backpack, don’t do the whole camping thing, that’s not me. I want to challenge myself to be able to experience countries in a way that I probably never would unless it was a show like this. And who better to go with than my dad, because I feel like I need someone who’s older, wiser and knows more about the world than I do.”

Ladi adds: “I fully appreciate that answer: older, wiser, knows more about the world. I think for me, the motivation for doing this show is that I’m going to spend quality time with my daughter that I will probably never ever get again. Yes, she’s my daughter, and she’s always around, she’s my princess, but she’s entering into her own adulthood in a way. So, this is probably going to be the last time ever that we’re going to be like this. I need to explain to her life and everything that goes with it. So, it was a great opportunity to do that.”

Marc and Michael

36-year-old lift operator Marc from Tamworth and 34-year-old children’s services manager Michael from West Midlands are brothers.

Michael says of signing up for the challenge: “I want to take part in it with Marc because we’ll get an opportunity to build a better relationship. It’s a unique chance to have protected time out of our individual lives, do something together and share some incredible experiences. I know it sounds a bit corny, but it is a once in a lifetime trip.”

Marc adds: “Also, it’s a chance to have one more adventure. I’m at a stage where I’m ready to settle down, but I also want to travel.”

Mobeen and Zainib

31-year-old surgeon Mobeen and 32-year-old psychiatrist from Manchester are a married couple.

Zainib says of taking part: “I think there’s personal reasons, individually, and there’s a collective reason for both of us. I think the both of us have always spoken about wanting to get a sense of adventure, wanting to go out there and do something that’s out of the ordinary, but then we very gradually and sort of almost insidiously slipped into this life of nine to five, working and then coming home and that sense of adventure was completely gone. Then COVID happened, and it just feels like all we’ve been doing is working and watching TV. So, for us, it’s needing that sense of adventure again, we need to go back to the things that ignite our excitement. We’re in our early 30s and we are living like we are in our 80s to be honest. We just want to do something that’s not your usual.”

Mobeen agrees: “It’s an amazing opportunity to switch off from life, which can sometimes seem to become a bit mundane, which it probably has been and the pandemic added to that. This is just one of those opportunities that doesn’t come around very often. We are very grateful to be sat here about to do this crazy journey.”

Race Across The World airs Wednesday nights on BBC One at 9PM.