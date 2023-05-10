Poker Face UK release date revealed for new detective series with Natasha Lyonne

New detective series Poker Face has a confirmed UK release date!

The series features an all-star cast led by Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange Is The New Black) who executive produces, writes and directs for the series.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by multiple Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson, writer/director/producer of the hit Knives Out movies, the series promises to be a thrilling ride for viewers who enjoy edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

Poker Face will be released in the UK from 26 May on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

A teaser for the show shares: “Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

The whodunnit series features a roster of guest stars including Adrien Brody, Charles Melton, Chloë Sevigny, Cherry Jones, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Rowan Blanchard, Stephanie Hsu, Simon Helberg, Colton Ryan, S. Epatha Merkerson, Luis Guzman, John Ratzenberger, Nick Nolte, Tim Meadows, among others.

