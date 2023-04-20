Blue Lights renewed for second series on BBC One

Police drama Blue Lights has been renewed for a second series on BBC One.

Created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, Blue Lights follows three rookie police officers working in Belfast, a uniquely dangerous place to be a police officer.

Reprising their roles on the cast in the second series are Siân Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho and Hannah McClean.

Blue Lights: Grace (SIAN BROOKE. Credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television,Steffan Hill

The first series debuted in March with over 6 million tuning in to the first episode.

Stephen Wright, Executive Producer of Blue Lights and Creative Director and Joint CEO of Two Cities TV said: “We are thrilled by the audience response to the show. Belfast is a vibrant, dynamic and complex place and we have a wealth of stories yet to come from our characters. We can’t wait to bring these to the fans.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama BBC, adds: “Blue Lights has been a breakout hit and so many of our viewers have taken the rookies to their hearts which is down to the fantastic cast and Declan and Adam’s vision. We can’t wait to have it back on BBC One and iPlayer for a second series.”

Filming on series two begins this summer in Belfast and further casting will be announced in due course.

Catch up on series one now on BBC iPlayer.