Champion cast revealed for new BBC One musical drama

New musical drama Champion has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Champion is the first TV project from Candice Carty-Williams, author of The Sunday Times bestselling novels Queenie and People Person.
A teaser shares: “Rap sensation Bosco Champion is home from prison, and ready to dominate the music industry once more. But when his dutiful younger sister Vita’s own talent is discovered by Bosco’s rival, she steps out of her brother’s shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another and tearing apart the whole family in the process.
“A love letter to Black British music set in south London, Champion is a celebration of a sound that has long been the beating heart of our culture. Featuring original music written and produced by some of the leading musicians this country has to offer including Ray BLK, Ghetts and more.”
Champion 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Champion:
Déja J. Bowens plays Vita
Malcolm Kamulete plays Bosco
Nadine Marshall plays Aria
Ray Fearon plays Beres
Ray BLK plays Honey
Kerim Hassan plays Memet
Adeyinka Akinrinade plays Chantelle
Tom Forbes plays Mark
Genesis Lynea plays Tayo
Jo Martin plays Dawn
Olivia-Rose Colliard plays Milan
Karl Collins plays Lennox
Rachel Adedeji plays Yemi
Keiren Hamilton-Amos plays Rusty
Corey Weekes plays Bulla
Francis Lovehall plays Laurent
Grace Farrell plays Amber
Priscilla Fagbemi plays Jade
Fergus Rees plays Philip
Watch Champion on TV and online
Champion will air on BBC One and iPlayer from Saturday, 1 July at 9:15PM.
You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.
A teaser for the first episode shares: “As famous British rapper Bosco Champion attempts a comeback, his dutiful sister Vita discovers that her own talent could take her to the top. It’s Champion vs Champion now.”