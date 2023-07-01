Champion cast revealed for new BBC One musical drama

New musical drama Champion has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Champion is the first TV project from Candice Carty-Williams, author of The Sunday Times bestselling novels Queenie and People Person.

A teaser shares: “Rap sensation Bosco Champion is home from prison, and ready to dominate the music industry once more. But when his dutiful younger sister Vita’s own talent is discovered by Bosco’s rival, she steps out of her brother’s shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another and tearing apart the whole family in the process.

Champion cast: (L-R);Honey (RAY BLK); Vita (DÉJA J BOWENS). Credit: BBC/New Pictures Ltd/Ben Gregory-Ring

“A love letter to Black British music set in south London, Champion is a celebration of a sound that has long been the beating heart of our culture. Featuring original music written and produced by some of the leading musicians this country has to offer including Ray BLK, Ghetts and more.”

Champion 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Champion:

Déja J. Bowens plays Vita

Malcolm Kamulete plays Bosco

Nadine Marshall plays Aria

Ray Fearon plays Beres

Ray BLK plays Honey

Kerim Hassan plays Memet

Adeyinka Akinrinade plays Chantelle

Tom Forbes plays Mark

Genesis Lynea plays Tayo

Jo Martin plays Dawn

Olivia-Rose Colliard plays Milan

Karl Collins plays Lennox

Rachel Adedeji plays Yemi

Keiren Hamilton-Amos plays Rusty

Corey Weekes plays Bulla

Francis Lovehall plays Laurent

Grace Farrell plays Amber

Priscilla Fagbemi plays Jade

Fergus Rees plays Philip

Watch Champion on TV and online

Champion will air on BBC One and iPlayer from Saturday, 1 July at 9:15PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “As famous British rapper Bosco Champion attempts a comeback, his dutiful sister Vita discovers that her own talent could take her to the top. It’s Champion vs Champion now.”

