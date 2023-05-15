Steeltown Murders cast revealed for new drama

Siôn Alun Davies as Phil Bach, Rees Scott Arthur as DCI Paul Bethell and Dyfan Dwyfor as DS Vic Jenkins in 1973. Credit BBC

Steeltown Murders has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new four-part factual drama centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women.

A synopsis shares: “Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Gareth John Bale as DC Geraint Bale, Philip Glenister as DCI Paul Bethell and Steffan Rhodri as Phil Bach Rees. Credit: BBC

“Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found.”

Steeltown Murders 2023 cast

Paul Glenister plays DCI Paul Bethell (2002)

Scott Arthur plays DCI Paul Bethell (1973)

Steffan Rhodri plays Phil ‘Bach’ Rees (2002)

Siôn Alun Davies plays Phil ‘Bach’ Rees (1973)

Nia Roberts plays Karina Bethell (2002)

Elinor Crawley plays Karina Bethell (1973)

Gareth John Bale plays DC Geraint Bale

Priyanga Burford plays Sita Anwar (2002)

Sharon Morgan plays Pat Williams (2002)

Keith Allen plays Dai Williams (2002)

Rhys Rusbatch plays Dai Williams (1973)

Natasha Vasandani plays Sita Anwar (1973)

Calista Davies plays Geraldine Hughes

Jade Croot plays Pauline Floyd

Kriss Dosanjh plays Rohan Anwar

Mathew Gravelle plays Seb

Richard Corgan plays DS Chris Lewis

Oliver Ryan plays DS Ray Allen

Karen Paullada plays DS Jackie Roberts

Dyfan Dywfor plays DS Vic Jenkins

Steve Nicolson plays DI Tony Warren

Aneurin Barnard plays Joseph Kappen

William Thomas plays Denver Hughes

Richard Harrington plays Colin Dark

Watch Steeltown Murders on TV and online

Steeltown Murders begins on BBC One at 9PM on Monday, 15 May. The series has four episodes.

Episodes will continue weekly on TV. Alternatively, all four episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer after the first airs on TV.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “As the CID reopen an investigation into three murders from 1973, DCI Paul Bethell tries to piece together a past that has haunted both him and a community for almost 30 years.”

