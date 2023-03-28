Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef 'cancelled by ITV after one series'

Next Level Chef on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Nyesha Arrington, Gordon Ramsay and Paul Ainsworth. ©Studio Ramsay/ITV

Gordon Ramsay’s TV show Next Level Chef has been cancelled after just the one series.

After launching Stateside last year, the reality cooking competition came to ITV1 and ITVX earlier this year.

It saw up and coming chefs compete in three unique kitchen spaces set across three storeys and almost 50ft high.

The contestants went head to head for a £100,000 prize and a year’s mentorship from the panel including Gordon Ramsay.

Following the end of the first series in March, ITV have said there are no plans for a second run of the show.

A spokesperson said: “There are no current plans for a second series but viewers can watch series one on ITVX.”

A source told The Sun newspaper that Gordon was “gutted” about the decision.

“These types of shows always take a while to get going and for viewers to connect, so he thinks it wasn’t really given a proper chance,” the insider said.

They added: “But he accepts TV is a brutal world and sometimes shows just don’t work out.”

Next Level Chef saw Gordon joined on a panel made up of Michelin Star Chef and Gordon’s former protege, Paul Ainsworth and American Chef and breakout star of Next Level Chef US, Nyesha Arrington.

The competition saw the contestants under the watchful eyes of the panel across all three floors as they battled it out to produce the most mouth-watering dishes and avoid elimination.

Speaking about the show previously, Gordon Ramsay said: “Next Level Chef is off the chart Next Level everything! A culinary competition that is epic on every level. From the size of the enormous structure to every challenge, every moment of jeopardy is huge.”

