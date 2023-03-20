Guilt first look and cast revealed for series 3 of BBC comedy

Here’s your first look at the third and final series of Guilt, coming soon to the BBC.

Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives reprise their roles as brothers Max and Jake in the last outing of the comedy.

Written by Neil Forsyth (The Gold), the show will air on BBC Scotland and BBC Two with all episodes dropping on BBC iPlayer in April 2023. An exact release date is to be announced.

A teaser for the new four-part series shares: “The final part of the trilogy sees the brothers back together but enemies old, and new, cause them to seek ever more desperate solutions to their problems. Digging deep into their past, Max and Jake hope to finally find a future free of danger… and each other.”

Joining Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives for Guilt’s final series are David Hayman (Help, Avenger), Amelia Isaac Jones (Beast of Burden), Tamsin Toploski (Slow Horses, The Diplomat), Isaura Barbe-Brown (The Gold, Toast of Tinseltown), Euan MacNaughton (Outlander, Bridgerton), Anita Vettesse (Mayflies, Vigil) and Anders Hayward (Life After Life).

Returning for the final part of the Guilt trilogy are series favourites Emun Elliot (The Gold, The Rig), Phyllis Logan (Downtown Abbey, Intergalactic), Greg McHugh (The A List, Man Vs Bee), Ellie Haddington (Motherland, Crime), Sara Vickers (The Watchmen, The Crown) and Henry Pettigrew (Payback, The Crown).

Writer Neil Forsyth said previously of the final series: “We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way. It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption.”

You can catch up with the most recent series now on BBC iPlayer here.

