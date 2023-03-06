The Windsors returns to Channel 4 with coronation special

The Windsors will be back on Channel 4 later this year with a coronation special.

The sitcom, a parody of the British royal family, made its premiere in 2016 and last aired in 2020 with its third series.

Returning for 2023, Harry Enfield reprises his role as Charles with Hugh Skinner as Wills, Haydn Gwynne as Camilla, Louise Ford as Kate, Richard Goulding as Harry, Morgana Robinson as Pippa, Ellie White as Beatrice, Celeste Dring as Eugenie, Kathryn Drysdale as Meghan, Anna Morris as Sophie Essex and Vicki Pepperdine as Anne.

A teaser shares: “Charles’ whole life has been building up to this moment and he wants the UK’s first coronation in seventy years to be a spectacular affair with all the pomp and circumstance he deserves. As does his Queen Consort Camilla, who can’t wait to drape herself in diamonds and fur.

“Sadly, the UK is in the middle of a cost of living crisis and Wills thinks the coronation should reflect these more straitened times.

“As for Harry and Meghan, with their Netflix series and Harry’s book behind them, they’re finally free of Windsors’ family issues to concentrate on their simple life in California. But can they really afford to miss Harry’s father’s coronation?

“Meanwhile, Kate and her new best friend, Sophie Wessex, manage to offend Pippa Middleton with disastrous consequences. Beatrice and Eugenie worry they are no longer essential members of the royal family and have to find a way to prove they have something to bring to the coronation. But what can they do? And how do Charles’ siblings, Anne and Edward, feel about their brother’s special day? All will be revealed in The Windsors Coronation Special.”

Noho Film and TV Executive Producers Camilla Campbell and Robert Wulff-Cochrane said: “We are thrilled that Channel 4 is allowing us to give this behind-the-scenes look at the biggest royal event of 2023.”

Writer Bert Tyler-Moore added: “I’m delighted to be back with the Royal family – the best collaborators a comedy writer could hope for.”

Joe Hullait, Commissioning Executive for Comedy at Channel 4 commented: “Any channel worth its salt has a landmark show with the word coronation in the title. For the BBC it was the world’s first televised Coronation in 1953. For ITV it’s the world’s longest running soap Coronation Street. We at Channel 4 are delighted to announce that we now have our own record-breaking Coronation jewel at the heart of our broadcasting crown: the funniest show on telly during a momentously historic week for Britain.”

The Windsors Coronation Special comes to Channel 4 soon.

Past series are available to watch online via the All 4 website here.