The Young Offenders renewed for fourth series on BBC One and iPlayer

The Young Offenders has been renewed for a fourth series on BBC One.

Created by Peter Foott, The Young Offenders tells the coming-of-age adventures of loveable rogues Conor and Jock and their mother/guardian Mairéad as she tries to keep them on the straight and narrow.

Originally starting as a feature film in 2016, the TV show last aired new episodes in 2020.

Now it’s been officially confirmed a new series is in the works.

Ben Caudell, Commissioning Editor for BBC Comedy said: “We’re so happy to have The Young Offenders back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, so that viewers once again enjoy the adventures, and misadventures, of all these brilliant comic characters – they may not be quite so young, but they’re still very much offenders.”

Peter Foott, creator of The Young Offenders added: “We’re over the moon to have been commissioned for Series 4 of the show on BBC One, and of course always grateful for the ongoing support of RTÉ.

“Audiences have been asking for more of the journeys of these characters and we’re very excited to take the show in new directions for Series 4 and can’t wait to bring it back to TV screens.”

An air date for the new series is to be announced.

For now, past series of The Young Offenders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer here.

