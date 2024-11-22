BBC confirms second series of hit comedy series Dinosaur

The BBC has announced that the award-winning comedy Dinosaur will return for a second series.

Dinosaur, produced by Two Brothers Pictures, gained widespread acclaim for its authentic and comedic portrayal of life as an autistic woman navigating sisterhood, love, and self-discovery.

Set in Glasgow, the first series followed Nina, played by Ashley Storrie, as she faced challenges brought on by her sister Evie’s whirlwind engagement.

With a stellar supporting cast, including Kat Ronney, David Carlyle, Greg Hemphill, and Sanjeev Kohli the show earned a reputation as a heartfelt celebration of family, friendship, and individuality.

Co-creator and star Ashley Storrie said: “I’m dead chuffed that the amazing team that brought series 1 to life has been recognised by our peers in the Scottish film and television industry and I’m so excited that we’re getting to share more of Nina and her family’s journey. Who knows, there might be actual dinosaurs this time round…”

Co-creator Matilda Curtis added: “I’m so grateful for the chance to get back into Nina’s world again for Series 2. Dinosaur is the best cast and crew working at the top of their game and I’m over the moon the show has been recognised by BAFTA Scotland!”

Of the recommission news, Sarah Hammond, Exec Producer of Dinosaur and Chief Creative Officer of Two Brothers Pictures said: “Wow. We are beyond grateful to be celebrating the wonderful double whammy of news that is Dinosaur’s BAFTA wins alongside the greenlight on series two.

“This show is so close to our hearts at Two Brothers and we are so thrilled for Ashley and Matilda, whose hard work and talent has been justly recognised with this double win. Thank you to BAFTA, the BBC and all those involved for championing our little show – pinky hugs all round!”

The second series will feature six 30-minute episodes and is expected to begin filming in 2025.

In the meantime, you can catch up on Dinosaur series one , now available on BBC iPlayer.