Alison Hammond teams up with her son for new TV show

Alison Hammond is set to bring a ray of sunshine to the dreary winter months with her latest series, Florida Unpacked.

The show, airing for BBC Two and iPlayer, premieres on 27 January 2025 and promises a blend of escapism, insider tips, and practical advice for holidaymakers dreaming of the Sunshine State.

This isn’t Alison’s first foray into the world of travel. Before her rise to TV fame, she worked as a tour rep, inspired by her mother, a dedicated travel agent.

Now, alongside her teenage son Aidan, Alison is embarking on an adventure-filled exploration of Florida. Together, they’ll uncover hidden gems while offering viewers savvy, budget-friendly travel tips.

Whether you’re dreaming of a luxurious getaway or a simple escape, Alison will share money-saving hacks that work for any kind of traveller. Expect insights on dining like a local, finding off-the-radar restaurants, and comparing stays that range from high-end resorts to camping in Florida’s stunning natural landscapes.

Alison and Aidan will showcase the state’s beauty, diverse communities, and rich history. From national parks and wildlife conservation efforts to vibrant local cuisines, the show highlights a side of Florida often overlooked by tourists.

Alison said: “Travel is in my blood. For years I worked as a tour rep following in the footsteps of my dear mum. This meant I was lucky and got to visit Florida from a young age. I was so captivated by America’s culture, food, TV shows, and films and some of my happiest memories are tied to those first formative trips to the U.S.

“We managed to budget our way to a place that totally captured our hearts… and now I can’t wait to share Florida’s best kept secrets with you all.”