Fans of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder can rejoice—the hit mystery series is coming back for a second instalment!

The BBC has confirmed that filming for the six part series will begin in the UK in 2025, with the show expected to land on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three shortly after.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder cast. Credit: BBC/Moonage Pictures

Based on Holly Jackson’s bestselling novels, the first series of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder captured audiences with its gripping twists and sharp writing.

Adapted for the screen by Poppy Cogan, the debut season followed Emma Myers’ portrayal of teen sleuth Pip Fitz Amobi as she cracked the chilling Andie Bell case.

Series two picks up with Pip’s world in chaos after the events of season one. Determined to fix the fallout from her previous investigation, Pip vows to steer clear of sleuthing—until a new mystery drags her back in.

Key witness Jamie Reynolds has vanished just as the trial of Max Hastings looms. With time running out, Pip is drawn deeper into the mystery, and further away from the ‘good girl’ persona she’s clung to.

Emma Myers, Holly Jackson and Zain Iqbal. Credit: BBC

Emma Myers (Wednesday) will reprise her role as Pip, alongside Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh. Additional casting is expected to be announced soon.

Holly Jackson herself will join Poppy Cogan in adapting the second book for the screen.

Holly said: “I am beyond thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!”

Poppy Cogan commented: “I’m delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for season two, and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly’s gripping stories to the screen.”

When it debuted in Summer 2024, the show became BBC Three’s most watched drama since its relaunch.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series two will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three after filming wraps in 2025.

The series is streaming on Netflix outside the UK and Ireland, ZDFneo in Germany, Stan in Australia and in New Zealand on Warner Brothers Discovery’s ThreeNow.