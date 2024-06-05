A new TV adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is coming to BBC Three this year.

Holly Jackson’s New York Times bestselling novel will be brought to the screen by Poppy Cogan (Red Rose, Dangerous Liaisons).

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder will be released on BBC iPlayer on 1 July 2024. It will also air on TV on BBC Three.

A teaser of AGGGTM shares: “Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But Pippa Fitz-Amobi – our insatiably smart, slightly square heroine – isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it.

“But if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pippa from the truth?”

Watch the trailer

Who’s on the cast?

Wednesday star Emma Myers will play the lead role of Pip Fitz-Amobi opposite newcomer Zain Iqbal as Ravi. They’ll be joined by Asha Banks (The Magic Flute) as Cara, Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattoist of Auschwitz) as Lauren, Jude Collie (Here We Go) as Connor and Raiko Gohara (Get Lost) as Zach.

Cara (Asha Banks), Pip (Emma Myers), Lauren (Yali Topol Margolith), Zach (Raiko Gohara) and Connor (Jude Collie). Credit: BBC/Moonage Pictures

Also confirmed for the cast are Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, A Spy Among Friends) and Gary Beadle (Rye Lane, Small Axe) as as Pip’s parents, Leanne and Victor, and Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, The Wrong Mans) as Elliot Ward.

Completing the cast are India Lillie Davies as Andie Bell, Rahul Pattni as Sal Singh, Henry Ashton as Max Hastings, Mitu Panicucci as Stella Chapman, Orla Hill as Ruby Foxcroft, Ephraim O.P. Sampson as Jake Lawrence, Carla Woodcock as Becca, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Naomi Ward, Jessica Webber as Nat Da Silva, Matthew Khan as Dylan, Georgia Aaron as Emma Hutton, Oliver Wickham as Jesse Walker, Adam Astill as Toby Hastings and Annabel Mullion as Rosie Hastings.

Pip (Emma Myers) and Ravi (Zain Iqbal). Credit: BBC/Moonage Pictures

Holly Jackson said: “I am beyond thrilled that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has found its perfect home with Moonage Pictures and the BBC. It is a privilege to be working alongside such a talented and creative team who are as invested in the characters and story as I am.

“I can’t wait to introduce Pip and Ravi to a whole new audience, and to welcome back readers who have missed our partners in crime.”

Poppy Cogan added: “I’m so honoured that Holly Jackson has entrusted me with the adaptation of her hugely popular and brilliant novel. With a relentlessly twisty plot and a cast of funny and idiosyncratic characters, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will take audiences on a thrilling ride into the dark heart of a quintessentially English town.

“Together with the excellent Moonage Pictures and our team of writers – Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas – I’ve had so much fun bringing the world of the book to life. I can’t wait to see it on BBC Three.”