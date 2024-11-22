Celebrity Escape to the Country returns for second series

We’ve got good news for fans of Escape to the Country with a festive treat in store as the celebrity spin-off series, Celebrity Escape to the Country, returns.

Following the success of its debut series last year, which drew nearly 3 million viewers, the star-studded show is back with a fresh roster of household names and stunning rural locations to explore.

This year’s series features a diverse cast of well-loved celebrities, including Olympic legend Linford Christie, acclaimed tenor Alfie Boe, broadcaster and author Anita Rani, pop icon H from Steps, journalist and Loose Women favourite Kaye Adams, and The Apprentice winner Tim Campbell.

Over hour-long episodes, these famous faces will trade city living for country dreams, exploring some of Britain’s most picturesque properties. From cosy cottages to sprawling estates, each celebrity’s journey to find their perfect rural escape will be packed with personality, charm, and the occasional twist.

Series two of Celebrity Escape to the Country will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December.

Julie Shaw, Daytime Commissioner said: “Our homes are central to our sense of belonging, and finding a new home is one of the biggest decisions any of us will ever make, famous or not famous. This series we get an insight into the celebrities, their careers and their families, essentially the journey they’ve been on from where they began long before the cameras and spotlights.

“We cover the UK, including the beautiful hills and valleys in the Vale of Glamorgan and Stirlingshire, helping people to escape from world-famous cities like Glasgow and London – it’s a magical tour around some of the UKs most beautiful homes.”