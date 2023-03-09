Grace 2023 start date confirmed as new series comes to ITV1

Grace. Pictured: JOHN SIMM as DS Roy Grace and RICHIE CAMPBELL as DS Branson. Copyright ITV

Hit ITV crime drama Grace is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

Grace stars John Simm as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in an adaptation of international, bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels.

The show first premiered in 2021 with its first series of two episodes before series two dropped last year.

A brand new series is on its way to ITV1 soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does Grace start?

New episodes of Grace begin on Sunday 19 March at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

You’ll also be able to watch online on ITVX where past episodes are currently available on catch up.

The series is the third to air on ITV1 and is made up of three brand new, feature-length episodes.

Episodes one and three will be written by Ben Court and Caroline Ip, with Ed Whitmore writing the second episode.

Also on the cast for series three are Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said of the new episodes: “We are delighted to be adapting more of Peter James’ wonderful novels. John Simm has brilliantly brought the much-loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace to screen and there are many more cases for the audiences to enjoy.”

