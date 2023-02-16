After the Flood: ITV announce new six-part mystery thriller

ITV has announced a brand new mystery drama titled After the Flood.

Coming to ITV1 and ITVX, the series is written by BAFTA nominated writer and actor Mick Ford (Stay Close, Living the Dream, The Stranger) and produced by Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions.

A teaser shares: “After the Flood is a mystery thriller set in a town hit by a devastating flood. When an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park police assume he became trapped as the waters rose, and as the investigation unfolds PC Joanna Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him.

“How did he get in the lift and why does no one know who he is?

“The mystery unfolds across the series while we also see the real impact of climate change on the lives of residents in this small town. The floods threaten to expose secrets, and fortunes and reputations are at stake. But how far will people go to protect themselves?”

Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack, Peaky Blinders) plays police officer Joanna Marshall, Philip Glenister (Belgravia, Life on Mars) takes on the role of property developer Jack Radcliffe and Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Bridgerton, I Hate Susie) is confirmed to play Jo’s mother, Molly.

Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, The Rising, Bodyguard) plays Sergeant Phil Mackie, Jo’s boss and surrogate father figure, and Matt Stokoe (Cursed, Jamestown) is on board to play Jo’s husband, Pat.

Jonas Armstrong (The Bay, Floodlights) takes on the role of Lee, a seemingly heroic local man, and Jacqueline Boatswain (Carnival Row, Anansi Boys) is cast as local politician Sarah Mackie.

ITV’s Drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “Mick has created a hugely compelling thriller as a small town is hit by a flood that proves to be life changing for its residents in many ways. The brilliant combination of Mick’s scripts and Nicola and the team at Quay Street means After the Flood is going to deliver a stunning visual treat and a great story.”

Filming takes place later in 2023 with a release date to be announced in due course.

More on: ITV TV