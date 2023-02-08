Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion is back on Channel 4 later this month.

First airing last year, Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, follows the media personality as she gives her 19-room mansion a makeover.

A brand new second series for 2023 begins on Tuesday, 21 February at 10PM on Channel 4.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “Katie Price is back renovating even more of her crumbling mucky mansion. Having already made some progress in the house, she still has a mountain to climb to turn it into her dream family home.

“This time, Katie sets her sights on an ambitious five-room revamp of the top floor, turning it into her own little haven including a new bedroom, a cinema room and a lounge. As well as renovating her home, Katie also opens up about threats she’s been receiving on social media.

“Plus, there’s a surprise in store when Katie calls in pest control to remove a giant wasp nest living in her storage container.”

All episodes of the four-part series will be available to download or stream on All 4 following the transmission of the first episode.

For now, the first series is available on catch up via All 4 here.