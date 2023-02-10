Travel Man continues its new series with Joe Lycett tonight as he’s joined by Aisling Bea on a unique getaway.

Each instalment of the hit Channel 4 show explores how travellers might spend 48 hours in some of the world’s most popular holiday destinations .

And for each trip, Travel Man Joe is joined by a well-known travel companion.

This time, Aisling Bea joins Joe for a getaway to the Croatian city of Split

Arriving in style, Joe and Aisling take a speedboat transfer from the airport to the centre of the city, before settling into their hotel. They head to the old town, where Joe insists on climbing to the top of the cathedral’s bell tower in order to shout down to his travel companion, telling her all about the amazing view.

The pair work up an appetite as they learn to ‘cook like a Croatian grandma’ and chef Ciro shows them how to rustle up the best fish dish they have ever tasted, despite both hating the taste of fish! Day one ends with a sunset paddleboarding lesson, but will the two stand-ups be able to keep standing up?

Joe and Aisling kick off the second day with a dog walk organised by the Bestie animal shelter, a place where tourists can take rescue dogs for a stroll on Split’s dedicated dog beach.

Before they split from Split, there’s just enough time to explore the maze of alleys and squares that were once a palace built by the Roman emperor Diocletian, and pay a quick visit to Froggyland, a museum populated by hundreds of stuffed frogs

Travel Man: 48 Hours In Split airs on Friday, 10 February at 8:30PM on Channel 4.