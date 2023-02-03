A first look at series two of BBC comedy The Cleaner has been revealed, together with a host of guest stars set to appear.

Co-written by and starring Greg Davies, the show follows crime scene cleaner Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead on more of his eventful cleaning jobs.

A teaser of the new episodes reads: “Armed again with his chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes more gruesome remains at the scenes of new crimes, including in a theatre, an electrical goods store, and a stately home.

The Cleaner: Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead (GREG DAVIES); Karl (ASIM CHAUDHRY). Credit: BBC/Studio Hamburg/Jonathan Browning

“It is here he meets some more unusual characters and gets sucked into their worlds as he can’t help but gossip as he cleans, all the while trying to get down to the pub.”

The cast for The Cleaner Series 2 includes: Zoë Wanamaker (Britannia), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Harriet Walter (This Is Going to Hurt), Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral), John MacMillan (House of the Dragon), Alex Lawther (The End of the F..ing World) and Susannah Fielding (This Time With Alan Partridge).

Also appearing are Roisin Conaty (After Life), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander), Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split), Joshua McCord (The Tuckers), Louis Emerick (Zapped), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Charlie Rawes (Dune), Jemma Carlton (Maxine), Shakin’ Stevens, Rebecca Lee (Call the Midwife), Cassius Thompson and Zita Sattar returning in her role as PS Ruth Edwards.

Greg Davies said: “I’m so thrilled that Wicky is back for another round of clean ups and delighted that he is doing so on BBC One.

“The cast for this series are brilliant and that there are so many distinguished actors amongst them leads me to believe that the BBC have secrets that they are using as leverage. Me, the writing and production teams are very grateful for this support.”

A release date for series two is to be confirmed.

You can watch the full first series online now via BBC iPlayer.