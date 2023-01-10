Buffering series 2 guest stars revealed as new episodes come to ITV2

ITV2 comedy Buffering returns this month for its second series.

The sitcom, created by and starring BAFTA-winning comedian Iain Stirling (Love Island, CelebAbility, Taskmaster) with co-creator and writer BBC New Comedy Award winning Steve Bugeja (The Russell Howard Hour, CelebAbility, Economics with Subtitles), first debuted in 2021.

The show follows the lives of kids’ TV presenter Iain (Iain Stirling) and his housemates: Ashley (Rosa Robson), Rosie (Jessie Cave), Greg (Paul G Raymond) and Thalia (Janine Harouni) as they attempt to navigate the choppy waters of their late twenties.

The cast also features Elena Saurel as Olivia and Steve Bugeja as Finn.

Guest stars in the second series will include Laura Whitmore (2:22 A Ghost Story, Laura Whitmore Investigates, Love Island), Emily Atack (The Emily Atack Show, The Inbetweeners, Dad’s Army), David Carlyle (It’s a Sin, Bodyguard, Lip Service), Tony Way (After Life, Giri/Haji, Game of Thrones), Melvin Odoom (BBC R1’s Live Lounge, Celebrity Cooking School, Xtra Factor), Tyne-Lexy Clarson (The Last Heist, Little Women The Broadway Musical, Love Island), Sophie Duker (Taskmaster, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, Live at The Apollo) and Gordon Kane (Hamlet, Coronation Street, In The Long Run).

Series 2 of Buffering is set to air on ITV2 and ITVX later this month with an exact release date to be announced.

A teaser of the second series shares: “Over the course of this new series, we’ll follow Iain and his housemates as they try to figure out how to be better at life. Whether it’s throwing house parties, job hunting, dating, visiting the countryside, putting on pub quizzes or just figuring out their true feelings for each other, the gang will always have each other when, inevitably, things don’t go as planned.

“Helping them along the way is Iain’s on-off (mostly off) girlfriend Olivia and his overly detail-driven (aka irritating) colleague Finn.”

Series 1 of Buffering is available to watch online now on ITVX

More on: Buffering ITV TV