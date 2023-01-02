ITV to air special Prince Harry interview this Sunday

ITV is to show an exclusive interview with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, this weekend.

The in-depth talk with Tom Bradby, journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter, will cover a range of subjects including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

The 90-minute special, produced by ITN Productions for ITV, comes just two days before Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is published.

Filmed in California, where Harry now lives, Harry: The Interview, sees the Prince go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family.

Michael Jermey, ITV Director of News and Current Affairs, said: “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution.

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a programme that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch.”

Ian Rumsey, ITN Productions Managing Director and Executive Producer, added: “Harry’s version of events contains many elements we’ve never heard before, as viewers will see. It is a raw and intimate perspective on his relationships with the people closest to him and the moments that have shaped him.”

Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX at 9PM on 8 January

More on: ITV TV