ITV to air special Prince Harry interview this Sunday

Posted by Josh Darvill
ITV is to show an exclusive interview with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, this weekend.

The in-depth talk with Tom Bradby, journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter, will cover a range of subjects including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

The 90-minute special, produced by ITN Productions for ITV, comes just two days before Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is published.

Filmed in California, where Harry now lives, Harry: The Interview, sees the Prince go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family.

Michael Jermey, ITV Director of News and Current Affairs, said: “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution.

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a programme that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch.”

Ian Rumsey, ITN Productions Managing Director and Executive Producer, added: “Harry’s version of events contains many elements we’ve never heard before, as viewers will see. It is a raw and intimate perspective on his relationships with the people closest to him and the moments that have shaped him.”

Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX at 9PM on 8 January

