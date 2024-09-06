BBC comedy Things You Should Have Done renewed for series two

Award-winning BBC comedy Things You Should Have Done is making a comeback for a second series on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Created by Lucia Keskin, the new six-part series promises another round of quirky, offbeat humour centred around a dysfunctional family.

The show follows Chi, a self-confessed stay-at-home daughter, as she tackles a list of ‘Things You Should Have Done’ left by her late parents.

Chi is thrust into the real world, juggling the complexities of adult life while preparing for the arrival of her highly strung Auntie Karen’s baby, played by Selin Hizli.

Fan favourites Dave (Dan Fearne) and Lucas (Jamie Bisping) are also back, bringing their charming father-and-son antics to the chaos.

Lucia Keskin couldn’t resist a cheeky jab at the recommission, saying, “The BBC gave us the devastating news that we have to go again for series two, which means I might actually have to work again. Gutted.”

Producer Steve Monger added: “We go again! Another trip to sunny Ramsgate by way of Chi’s brilliant imagination. Very much look forward to bringing the dysfunctional family back to your screens.”

BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie commented: “In Things You Should Have Done, Lucia has created something brilliantly surreal and totally unique. We can’t wait to see what else is on Chi’s list and what other antics will be unleashed on the unsuspecting locals of Ramsgate.”

You can catch up on the first series of Things You Should Have Done on BBC iPlayer now.