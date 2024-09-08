Strictly Come Dancing 2024 celebs get glam makeovers
Strictly Come Dancing is back, and this year’s line-up have undergone quite the makeover.
From soap stars and Olympians to music legends and reality TV favourites, the new cast have been ‘Strictlyfied’ ahead of this year’s launch show.
EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick, who won the Strictly Christmas special last year, is ready to swap Albert Square for the dancefloor.
Joining him is Sarah Hadland, best known for her role in Miranda, who’s eager to dive into the show’s 20th anniversary season.
DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, who teased fans with his footwork on Instagram, is also ready to take on this new adventure, while X Factor winner Shayne Ward is excited to experience Strictly’s magic for himself.
Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, fresh from winning gold in Paris, is diving into rehearsals, and Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri is thrilled to fulfil her childhood dream of joining the show.
Towie star Pete Wicks will make his primetime debut, embracing the challenge despite some nerves about dancing live every week.
Punk icon Toyah Willcox, inspired by her friend Angela Rippon’s Strictly stint, is ready to rock the ballroom, and opera singer Wynne Evans, known for his insurance adverts, is eager to give it his all.
Montell Douglas, better known as Fire from the BBC Gladiators reboot, is set to bring her athleticism to the floor.
Comedian Chris McCausland will make history as the first blind contestant on the show, taking the challenge in stride with his usual humour.
JLS star JB Gill returns to Strictly after a decade, looking forward to swapping his farm boots for sequins and Glitterballs.
Dr Punam Krishan, a GP and BBC Morning Live regular, is stepping out of her comfort zone to take part.
Former Team GB hockey star Sam Quek is ready for the challenge of performing live, swapping her hockey stick for high heels.
Rounding off the line-up is football legend Paul Merson, who’s trading the pitch for the dancefloor and hoping his two left feet can keep up.
The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing begins on Saturday, 14 September on BBC One and iPlayer.
