Strictly Come Dancing is back, and this year’s line-up have undergone quite the makeover.

From soap stars and Olympians to music legends and reality TV favourites, the new cast have been ‘Strictlyfied’ ahead of this year’s launch show.

EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick, who won the Strictly Christmas special last year, is ready to swap Albert Square for the dancefloor.

Pete Wicks

Tasha Ghouri

Joining him is Sarah Hadland, best known for her role in Miranda, who’s eager to dive into the show’s 20th anniversary season.

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, who teased fans with his footwork on Instagram, is also ready to take on this new adventure, while X Factor winner Shayne Ward is excited to experience Strictly’s magic for himself.

Jamie Borthwick

Sarah Hadland

Nick Knowles

Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, fresh from winning gold in Paris, is diving into rehearsals, and Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri is thrilled to fulfil her childhood dream of joining the show.

Towie star Pete Wicks will make his primetime debut, embracing the challenge despite some nerves about dancing live every week.

Punk icon Toyah Willcox, inspired by her friend Angela Rippon’s Strictly stint, is ready to rock the ballroom, and opera singer Wynne Evans, known for his insurance adverts, is eager to give it his all.

Toyah Willcox

Tom Dean MBE

Sam Quek MBE

Montell Douglas, better known as Fire from the BBC Gladiators reboot, is set to bring her athleticism to the floor.

Comedian Chris McCausland will make history as the first blind contestant on the show, taking the challenge in stride with his usual humour.

JLS star JB Gill returns to Strictly after a decade, looking forward to swapping his farm boots for sequins and Glitterballs.

Shayne Ward

Dr Punam Krishan

Wynne Evans

Dr Punam Krishan, a GP and BBC Morning Live regular, is stepping out of her comfort zone to take part.

Former Team GB hockey star Sam Quek is ready for the challenge of performing live, swapping her hockey stick for high heels.

Montell Douglas

Paul Merson

Rounding off the line-up is football legend Paul Merson, who’s trading the pitch for the dancefloor and hoping his two left feet can keep up.

Chris McCausland

JB Gill

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing begins on Saturday, 14 September on BBC One and iPlayer.