A first look at All Creatures Great and Small series 5 is here!

Channel 5 has unveiled a sneak peek at the highly anticipated fifth series of All Creatures Great and Small.

The beloved show, based on James Herriot’s iconic stories, will make its return this autumn with six new episodes, plus a special Christmas edition.

Shot on location in the stunning Yorkshire Dales, the new series sees the return of familiar faces.

Nicholas Ralph is back as the charming vet James Herriot, while Samuel West reprises his role as the unpredictable Siegfried Farnon.

Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot)

Anna Madeley returns as Mrs Hall, the heart and soul of Skeldale House, and Rachel Shenton is back as Helen Herriot.

James Anthony-Rose is also returning as Richard Carmody, along with Patricia Hodge, who graces our screens once again as the elegant Mrs Pumphrey, accompanied by her spoiled Pekingese, Tricki.

Callum Woodhouse is set to make a surprise return as Tristan Farnon, Siegfried’s cheeky brother who has been serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

L-R:- Tristan Farnon CALLUM WOODHOUSE & Siegfried Farnon SAMUEL WEST

As we head back to the fictional town of Darrowby, viewers can expect more heartwarming stories of the Skeldale family, the quirky farmers, and the beloved animals of the 1940s Yorkshire Dales.

For those eager to catch up, previous series are available now on Channel 5’s website.

And in more good news for fans, a sixth series has already been confirmed!