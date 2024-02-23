All Creatures Great and Small renewed for TWO new series

Channel 5 has officially confirmed series 5 and 6 of its hit series All Creatures Great and Small.

Based on best-selling author James Herriot’s beloved and iconic collection of stories, the critically acclaimed adaptation from BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning production company Playground will return for two series consisting of six episodes each plus Christmas Specials.

All Creatures Great and Small will return to shoot on location in Yorkshire for series 5 and 6.

Returning for the fifth series is Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot, and Samuel West as his mercurial mentor Siegfried Farnon.

Anna Madeley returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall along with Rachel Shenton as the charismatic Helen Herriot.

James Anthony-Rose also reappears as Richard Carmody. Also returning is Patricia Hodge as the wonderfully sophisticated Mrs Pumphrey, and her adored pampered Pekingese Tricki.

Plus, Callum Woodhouse reprises his role as Tristan Farnon, Siegfried’s mischievous brother who has been serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, when he makes an unexpected return later in the series.

The series will continue to bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: “We’re so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series.

“The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot’s unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter.”

Sir Colin Callender CBE, Executive Producer and CEO of Playground commented: “Kindness and decency are increasingly rare qualities these days, so it is a blessing to be able to return to the sanctuary of Skeldale House and James Herriot’s beloved characters who represent all that is the best in us.

“There are no villains in All Creatures – just everyday folk trying to get through the day with dignity with the help of a supportive community, family and friends. It’s a lesson for modern times.”

Past series are available now on Channel5.com.