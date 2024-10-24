Hotel Portofino returns for series two on a new channel

The much-anticipated second season of Hotel Portofino is finally set to premiere in the UK.

The show will move from ITV to U&Drama, starting on Friday, 8 November at 9PM. You’ll also be able to stream on U.

Set against the backdrop of the enchanting Italian Riviera in the Roaring Twenties, Hotel Portofino is a gripping period drama centred on a British family running a luxury hotel for upper-class travellers.

Hotel Portofino. Pictured: (L-R) OLIVER DENCH as Lucian Ainsworth, OLIVIA MORRIS as Alice Mays-Smith, ANNA CHANCELLOR as Lady Latchmere, NATASCHA MCELHONE as Bella Ainsworth, MARK UMBERS as Cecil Ainsworth, ADAM JAMES as Jack Turner and ASSAD ZAMAN as Anish Sengupta. (c) Eagle Eye Drama

This new season promises more glamour, intrigue, and drama as the Ainsworths continue to face the challenges of the post-World War I era.

The story picks up in the summer of 1927, with Bella Ainsworth, played by Natascha McElhone, still fiercely dedicated to making the hotel a success.

Having overcome a rocky start, Hotel Portofino is finally finding its feet.

Bella’s relief at her husband Cecil’s absence (Mark Umbers) is palpable, as he hasn’t been seen since leaving for England the previous summer.

However, her son Lucian’s return stirs things up once again.

Lucian, who has been living in London with his new wife, Rose, returns to the hotel—without her.

Hotel Portofino. Pictured: LOUISA BINDER as Constance March and OLIVER DENCH as Lucian Ainsworth (c) Eagle Eye Drama

During his stay, Lucian is confronted with old feelings for Constance, making it hard for him to ignore the cracks in his marriage.

Bella is concerned about her son’s situation and presses him to admit the truth: things with Rose aren’t going well.

As if that weren’t enough, Bella also faces a series of new complications at the hotel.

Betty is frustrated with ongoing building works in the basement, which have hit a few snags, causing a stir amongst the staff.

On top of that, Bella learns the hotel might be under the scrutiny of an anonymous inspection by an influential travel guide.

And to make matters worse, someone from Bella’s past makes an unexpected and unwelcome return.

With all these pressures mounting, the second season is set to deliver plenty of drama and unexpected twists.

Hotel Portofino Series 2 starts on U&Drama on Friday, 8 November on Freeview (channel 20), Sky (channel 143), Virgin (channel 116), and Freesat (channel 158).