Big Brother spoilers! Housemates turn on ‘game playing’ Lily

In tonight’s episode of Big Brother, housemates face drama, deception, and strategic conversations as they navigate secret missions and eviction tension.

Baked Potato and Sarah are called to the Diary Room, where Big Brother reveals their latest challenge: spreading a false rumour that Nathan is secretly a multimillionaire who owns a super yacht.

Big Brother instructs them, “You must spread a rumour throughout the house that Nathan is in fact a multimillionaire who owns his own super yacht. The housemate who you tell the rumour to has to spread it to someone else, and at least half of the house must hear the rumour.”

The duo hatches a plan, targeting Martha as their first gossip recipient. In the bathroom, Sarah begins spinning the tale: “Remember when we were all out last night and everybody was drinking, something kind of came out.”

“Someone said they’d met a celebrity and Nathan was like, ‘I’ve met Richard Branson once,’ and then he said, ‘Oh yeah, it was on my yacht.’”

As Sarah continues, she recalls Nathan’s supposed attempts to downplay the situation: “I was like, you what? Then he said ‘nothing,’ I said, you definitely just said yacht then and he was like no, no, I don’t want to say.”

Baked Potato adds fuel to the fire by exclaiming, “He’s a fcking millionaire!” to which Sarah agrees, “He’s a multimillionaire.”

Elsewhere in the house, tensions rise between Emma and Hanah as they discuss their thoughts on Lily.

Hanah believes Lily’s behaviour is strategic, stating, “She’s acting the way she’s acting because she’s up for the running to win.”

Emma agrees, commenting, “I think a lot of it’s an act. I just think she’s thought, I can take on that little bit, not trying to be, but a version of that kind of a character.”

The conversation turns personal as Emma asks Hanah, “I couldn’t live with that, could you live with that in your house?” She goes on to say, “No, no I can’t, I can’t deal with it no more. If she screams at me one more time, I’m going to bite her head off.”

Meanwhile, housemates upstairs focus on the looming eviction. Nathan, Dean, Ali, and Lily gather on the mezzanine to strategize.

Baked Potato predicts the upcoming departures: “I think it’s Iz and Khaled going.”

Lily discusses her tactics in a previous challenge, where she smashed Emma’s portrait during Big Brother’s gallery task, prompting Nathan to compliment her: “You’re very smart, Lily.”

Baked Potato adds, “Smarter than you let on.”

Lily responds, “I think a lot of people underestimate me.”

Marcello, uncomfortable with the strategic conversation, exits, later confiding in Segun, Thomas, and Khaled: “Yo, you man was right. There’s games being played, serious sht. I had to leave that conversation because it made me feel sick. Games being played big time.”

Meanwhile upstairs, Lily, Nathan, Baked Potato and Dean rate the Housemates most to least fake.

As Lily shares her thoughts, Nathan says: “Oh bloody hell, this is a good conversation.”

