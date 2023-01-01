Call The Midwife cast revealed for series 12 of BBC One show

Call The Midwife series 12: Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan. Credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Ray Burmiston

Call The Midwife series 12 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Set in the 50s and 60s, the ever popular drama tells the tale of life in London’s hard-up East End as midwives welcome new lives into the world.

The hit show first debuted in 2012 and has gone on to become one of the BBC’s most viewed programmes.

Call The Midwife: Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK). Credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Nicky Johnston

Following a recent Christmas special, a brand new series launches this New Year with eight brand new episodes airing weekly on Sunday nights.

Call The Midwife 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 12 of Call The Midwife

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne

Linda Bassett plays Nurse Phyllis Crane

Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan

Helen George plays Nurse Trixie Franklin

Leonie Elliott plays Nurse Lucille Anderson

Laura Main plays Nurse Shelagh Turner

Megan Cusack plays Nurse Nancy Corrigan

Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion plays Violet Buckle

Vanessa Redgrave plays Voice of Jennifer Worth

Lydia Larson plays Lilian Reynolds

Zephryn Taitte plays Cyril Robinson

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson

Stephen Mcgann plays Patrick Turner

Ella Bruccoleri plays Sister Francis

Rebecca Gethings plays Sister Veronica

Barry McCarthy plays Tommy Woodleigh

Georgie Glen plays Miss Higgins

Watch Call The Midwife on TV and online

Call The Midwife’s new series airs Sunday nights on BBC One from 1 January 2023.

You’ll also be able to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis of the first episode of the new series shares: “It is April 1968 and change is coming to Nonnatus House. The sisters intend to make a good impression on new recruit Sister Veronica. It’s clear she is no shrinking violet and will ruffle a few feathers.

“Racial tensions cast a shadow over Poplar following Enoch Powell’s incendiary ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech. Nancy and Trixie team up to support terminally ill patient, and Fred is saddened to receive an official letter confirming the disbandment of the Civil Defence Corps.”

Past series are available to watch online on BBC iPlayer now here.