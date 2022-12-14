Happy Valley trailer and start date for third and final series of BBC drama

Here’s a first look at the new series of Happy Valley coming to BBC One.

The hit drama starring returns for its third and final series starring Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

The show returns for New Year’s Day 2023, launching at 9PM on Sunday 1 January 2023 on BBC One.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “When Catherine discovers the remains of a murder victim, it bizarrely leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.”

You can watch a first look trailer below…

Alongside Sarah Lancashire, the cast will feature James Norton, Siobhan Finneran, Rhys Connah, Con O’Neill, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy, Derek Riddell, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Rick Warden, Vincent Franklin, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley and Mollie Winnard.

They’ll be joined by Ishia Bennison, Shane Zaza, Chord Melodic, Mete Dursun, Oliver Huntingdon, Jack Bandeira, Alec Secareanu, and Anthony Flanagan.

The third series will run for six episodes. As well as watching on BBC One you can watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

For now you can catch up on series 1 and 2 online with the BBC iPlayer here.

Happy Valley begins 9pm on Sunday 1 January 2023, New Year’s Day, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer