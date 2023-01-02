Stonehouse cast revealed for new ITV1 drama

New drama Stonehouse has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The three-part series sees the life and times of disgraced Labour minister John Stonehouse dramatised by acclaimed writer John Preston.
BAFTA nominated Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie, Vinyl, Filth) directs the drama which relates how Stonehouse, a high-flying member of Harold Wilson’s Government, vanished from the beach of a large luxury hotel in Florida in November 1974, leaving a neatly folded pile of clothes as he swam into the sea, intent on faking his own death.
An all star cast will bring the story to life on screen this week.
Stonehouse 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Stonehouse:
Matthew Macfadyen plays John Stonehouse
Emer Heatley plays Sheila Buckley
Kevin R. Mcnally plays Harold Wilson
Keeley Hawes plays Barbara Stonehouse
Simon Greenall plays Speaker At The House Of Commons
Dorothy Atkinson plays Betty Boothroyd
Celia Robertson plays Civil Servant
Dainton Anderson plays Young Matthew Stonehouse
Orla Hill plays Jane Stonehouse
Aoife Checkland plays Julia Stonehouse
Brian Caspe plays Czech Government Official
Eva Andrejevaite plays Irena Bala I
Igor Grabuzov plays Alexander Marek
Robin Laing plays Bank Manager
Jonathan Rhodes plays Bac Spokesman
Timothy Walker plays Charles Elwel
Will Adamsdale plays Harry Evans
Devon Black plays Margaret Thatcher
Albert Welling plays Cliff Michelmore
Joshua Diffley plays Bbc Studio Manager
Bryan Lawrence plays Chief Whip
Tommy Letts plays Assistant Bank Manager
Richard Rycroft plays Patient
Sam Yetunde plays Nurse
Catherine Skinner plays Mrs Carey
Linda Armstrong plays Mourner
Sam Lockwood plays Desk Clerk
Archie Barnes plays Matthew Stonehouse
Tracey Vanessa Brown plays Airline Official
Watch Stonehouse on TV and online
Stonehouse will start on ITV1 on Monday, 2 January at 9PM. The three-part series continues on Tuesday, 3 January and Wednesday, 4 January.
You’ll also be able to watch online on ITVX with all episodes available once the first airs on ITV1.
A teaser for the first episode shares: “In the late sixties, John Stonehouse’s political career is booming. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Harold Wilson, he bags ministerial roles in Aviation and then as Postmaster General. He’s happily married to Barbara Stonehouse, with three children.
“The 1970 election proves to be a turning point as Stonehouse, when Labour loses power, goes from flag-waver to scapegoat. He’s left out in the cold by Wilson, Marek and the media. Rumours of fraud are circulating too, as his suspect investments are scrutinised. He’s becoming desperate.
“Inspired by The Day of the Jackal, he hatches a secret plan to escape his dire circumstances that involves a dead constituent and forged passports. A ministerial trip to Miami is the perfect opportunity – but can he bear to leave his family, and the real John Stonehouse, behind?”