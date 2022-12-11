All Creatures Great And Small Christmas special 2022 date confirmed

All Creatures Great And Small is set for a 2022 Christmas special – when is it on TV?

Fresh from its recent third series, the hit Channel 5 TV show will return this festive season.

All Creatures Great And Small is based upon the books by James Alfred Wight, written under the pen name James Herriot, about a young country vet.

All Creatures Great and Small Series 3: – Episode 7 (Xmas Special). Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) Eva Feldman (Ella Bernstein) James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph)

The 2022 All Creatures Great And Small Christmas special will air on Friday, 23 December at 9PM.

A teaser for the instalment shares: “It’s Christmas in Darrowby and everyone is trying to make the most of things while the world is at war. A young guest brings some wonder, mischief and cheer to Skeldale house while everyone waits for important news.

“When Mrs Pumphrey heralds the arrival of a kitten in need of some extra care at Pumphrey Manor, James has just the person to take him under their wing. Siegfried is asked to pay a visit to an injured River just before a big race and makes an important discovery which Sebright Saunders uses as leverage to get River back on the racetrack.

“Siegfried risks compromising himself and everything he stands for, but Tristan has other ideas. When Mrs Hall runs into Gerald at the market and hears his news, she finds herself inviting him to a Skeldale Christmas party that hasn’t been organised.

“The rest of the house help her cobble together some guests and a spread – but will he come, and if he does, is Mrs Hall ready to tell him how she feels?”

Those on the cast include Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Nicholas Ralph, Callum Woodhouse, Rachel Shenton, Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, Patricia Hodge, Drew Cain, Gabriel Quigley Maggie Mollie, Tom Chapman, Mark Noble, Paul Hawkyard and Samuel Jordan.

Will there be a All Creatures Great And Small series 4?

Following the Christmas special, a fourth series has already been confirmed.

The new series was announced in 2022 alongside news of the third series.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Director of Programmes at ViacomCBS Networks UK, said: “It is clear that our viewers adore James Herriot’s adventures in Darrowby and so do we at Channel 5.”

For now, you can watch all six episodes of All Creatures Great And Small online via Channel 5’s My5 player here.