Happy Valley series 3 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Sally Wainwright’s police drama following Sergeant Catherine Cawood returns for its third and final outing.

A teaser of the new series shares: “When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Happy Valley S3 – First Look. Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE) – (C) Lookout Point – Photographer: Matt Squire

“Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare caught in the middle. In another part of the valley, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested.”

Happy Valley 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 3 of Happy Valley:

Sarah Lancashire plays Catherine Cawood

James Norton plays Tommy Lee Royce

Siobhan Finneran plays Clare Cartwright

George Costigan plays Nevison Gallagher

Rhys Connah plays Ryan Cawood

Karl Davies plays Daniel Cawood

Amit Shah plays Faisal Bhatti

Con O’Neill plays Neil Ackroyd

Charlie Murphy plays Ann Gallagher

Derek Riddell plays Richard Cawood

Susan Lynch plays Alison Garrs

Rick Warden plays Mike Taylor

Vincent Franklin plays Andy Shepherd

Mark Stanley plays Rob Hepworth

Mollie Winnard plays Joanna Hepworth

Oliver Huntingdon plays Ivan

Jack Bandeira plays Matija

Watch Happy Valley on TV and online

Happy Valley’s third and final series will begin on New Year’s Day 2023, launching at 9PM on Sunday 1 January 2023 on BBC One. The series has eight episodes which will continue weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile series 1 and 2 of Happy Valley are currently available to stream in full on the BBC iPlayer.