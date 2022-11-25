Waterloo Road first look at new series coming to BBC One

Waterloo Road first look: Samia Choudry (PRIYASASHA KUMARI), Kelly Jo Rafferty (ALICIA FORDE), Amy Spratt (KATHERINE PEARCE), Preston Walters (NOAH VALENTINE), Lindon King (VINCENT JEROME), Kim Campbell (ANGELA GRIFFIN), Khalil Kai Sharif (ADAM ALI), Dwayne Jackson (THAPELO RAY), Noel McManus (LIAM SCHOLES), Tonya Walters (SUMMER VIOLET BIRD), Neil Guthrie (NEIL FITZMAURICE), Shola Aku (CHIAMAKA ULEBOR) & Valerine Chambers (SHAUNA SHIM). Credit: BBC/Kate Bones

Waterloo Road is back with a brand new series coming to BBC one.

The hit school drama is being rebooted having last aired in 2015.

The revival will see a trio of returning cast members: Angela Griffin will be back to play Kim Campbell, now Headteacher of the school, Adam Thomas is returning as Donte Charles and Katie Griffiths is returning as Chlo Charles.

Waterloo Road first look: Valerine Chambers (SHAUNA SHIM), Joe Casey (JAMES BAXTER), Kim Campbell (ANGELA GRIFFIN) & Lindon King (VINCENT JEROME). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Waterloo Road first look: Chlo Charles (KATIE GRIFFITHS), Izzy Charles (SCARLETT THOMAS), Tommy Charles (ELIJAH BLUE SLATER) & Donte Charles (ADAM THOMAS). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Joining the cast will be actress and presenter Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, The Syndicate, Morning Live) as Nicky Walters, a mother to two pupils and school canteen worker, as well as Jo Coffey (EastEnders, The Witcher: Blood Origin), Vincent Jerome (Wonder Woman 1984, Transformers: The Last Knight), James Baxter (Still Open All Hours, Alma’s Not Normal), Sonia Ibrahim (Coronation Street, Whisky Cavalier) and Shauna Shim (Biff, Chip & Kipper, The Worst Witch).

Waterloo Road first look: Chlo Charles (KATIE GRIFFITHS). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Waterloo Road first look: Donte Charles (ADAM THOMAS). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Waterloo Road first look: Wendy Whitwell (JO COFFEY). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Also on the cast are Neil Fitzmaurice (Phoenix Nights, Peepshow), Rachel Leskovac (Coronation Street, Last Tango In Halifax) and Katherine Pearce (Rules of the Game, Three Girls).

There will also be a brand new cast of pupils for the upcoming series, including Scarlett Thomas – Adam’s niece and daughter of former Waterloo Road star Tina O’Brien

Waterloo Road first look: Nicky Walters (KYM MARSH). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Waterloo Road first look: Danny Lewis (ADAM ABBOU) & Khalil ‘Kai’ Sharif (ADAM ALI). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Waterloo Road first look: Kelly Jo Rafferty (ALICIA FORDE). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Waterloo Road will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.

The new series has been filmed on location in Manchester.