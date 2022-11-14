Ackley Bridge cancelled after five series on Channel 4

Channel 4’s school drama Ackley Bridge has been cancelled after five series.

First airing in 2017, Ackley Bridge is the award-winning school drama series set in a Yorkshire mill town.

The last of five series aired earlier this year on Channel 4.

Ackley Bridge series 5 cast: Fizza (Yasmin Al-Khudhairi), Kayla Afzal (Robyn Cara), Johnny (Ryan Dean), Queenie (JASMINE PAYNE).

Now the broadcaster has announced there won’t be any new episodes from the show.

They said in a statement (via TVZoneUK): “As a broadcaster, we’re immensely proud of Ackley Bridge, which over the last five series has received praise for the way in which it has tackled real-life situations and issues in an irreverent and insightful way.

“However, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continuously look for new and innovative ideas and we have made the difficult decision to not greenlight another series.

“We’d like to thank The Forge, the wonderful cast and all those involved in the show’s success over the years and we look forward to working with them again on future projects.”

You can currently watch all five series of Ackley Bridge online via All 4. The show aired a total of 46 episodes across its five year run.

Those on the cast included Sunetra Sarker, Charlie Hardwick, Ryan Dean, Yasmin Al Khudhairi, Robyn Cara, Rob James Collier and George Potts

A teaser of the last season shares: “Ackley’s back with more high-jinx plans, scams and madcap adventures in school and on the estate.

“We pick up with our trio, Johnny, Kayla and Fizza, as they try to navigate the second half of the school year – a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous Romany wedding.

“But it’s not over until the last school bell rings… And for the adults, life is just as chaotic. Marina pulls a pulse-racing stunt at school, designed to send her social media sky-high.

“It causes outrage among the parents and puts Martin firmly under Ken’s boot. But Marina’s high is short-lived when she discovers that Jules has racked up debt and they’ve been evicted.

“Meanwhile, new teacher Asma arrives with firebrand ideals that capture the hearts of Fizza and Hassan.”