Death in Paradise guest cast announced for Christmas special and new series

Death in Paradise has announced a host of guest stars for its upcoming Christmas special and new series.

The hit BBC series continues into its twelfth year with Saint Marie’s crack squad of crime solving stars investigating even more baffling and brainteasing cases

Returning to the regular cast will be Ralf Little (D.I Neville Parker), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) Tahj Miles (Officer Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (D.S Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis).

Death In Paradise – S11. Picture Shows: DI Neville Parker (RALF LITTLE) – (C) Red Planet – Photographer: Amelia Troubridge

Appearing in the Christmas special will be Les Dennis (Coronation Street) and Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls).

Other guest stars appearing in the new series are Chelsea Edge (I Hate Suzie), Robert Webb (Peep Show), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Black Sails), Jo Martin (Doctor Who), Christopher Villiers (Top Secret!), Kevin Eldon (Sanditon), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Jo Hartley (After Life), Barney Walsh (The Larkins), John Michie (Coronation Street), Fiona Button (The Split), Okorie Chukwu (Kate & Koji), Gamba Cole (The Outlaws), Cara Theobald (Downton Abbey) and more.

A teaser of the new episodes shares: “The end of last series saw Selwyn hit with a bombshell from the blue, leaving fans eager to see how the Commissioner will come to terms with the knowledge that he has a daughter…

“Christmas in Saint Marie takes a spooky turn this year when an old case of Selwyn’s comes back to haunt him following the murder of a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child. Marlon is forced to spend the night in a haunted house and Darlene takes a hard look at her life choices. And after a chance encounter in an airport car park, could love finally be in the air for Neville Parker?

“The new series kicks off with the mysterious death of a celebrity astronomer and a change of job for Darlene. We also meet a bunch of Preppers digging in for the apocalypse on a Saint Marie hillside, when the end comes dramatically early for one of them. An impossible killing on a boat takes the team to a beautiful beach under threat, and an apparently straightforward domestic murder twists into what could be Neville’s greatest ever challenge…”

Death In Paradise’s Christmas special will air later this year on BBC One with the new series following in the New Year with air dates to be announced.

For now, all series of Death in Paradise are currently available on BBC iPlayer.