Will there be a Professor T series 3? Latest on the hit ITV drama

Professor T is back on ITV with its second series – and fans already want to know if there will be a third.

The smart crime drama stars Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death in Paradise) in the title role.

The new second series has six episodes – but are more on the way?

Professor T. Pictured:BEN MILLER as Professor T.

Will Professor T return for series three?

At the time of writing ITV has yet to confirm what’s in store for Professor T.

Series 3 of Professor T hasn’t been officially announced – we’ll update this post once we have news.

The first series debuted in August 2021 while the second started September 2022. It’s therefore likely any potential third series won’t be until late 2023.

Watch Professor T on TV and online

Professor T series two currently airs weekly on TV at 9PM on Friday nights.

Alternatively the full series is available to watch online via the ITV Hub here where Series 1 is also available to watch on catchup.

You can also watch past series of Professor T on BritBox UK here.

In the US and Canada Professor T is available on PBS Masterpiece.

What happens in Professor T series 2?

The latest series focuses follows Professor T has he tries to solve more baffling crimes.

A teaser for the second series shares: “Set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University, the second series of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller) and his mother Adelaide (Frances de la Tour), seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.

“The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand.

“Meanwhile Professor T’s protégé Inspector Lisa Donckers begins to regret prioritising her career over her budding relationship with police partner Dan Winters.”