The Larkins cast revealed for series 2 of ITV show

The Larkins: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ma Larkin [Joanna Scanlan] and Pop Larkin [Bradley Walsh]. ©Objective Fiction / Genial Productions

The Larkins series 2 has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

ITV’s popular comedy-drama The Larkins returns with six brand new episodes.

Set in the late 1950’s, The Larkins follows the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children as they bask in their idyllic and beautiful patch of paradise in Kent.

Series 2 sees the action continue, set in the Summer of 1959.

The Larkins 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of The Larkins:

Bradley Walsh plays Pop Larkin

Joanna Scanlan plays Ma Larkin

Lydia Page plays Primrose Larkin

Liam Middleton plays Montgomery Larkin

Lola Shepelev plays Victoria Larkin

Summer Miller plays Zinnia Larkin

Sienna Miller plays Petunia Larkin

Maxim Ays plays Reverend Candy

Joelle Ray plays Mariette Larkin

Morgana Robinson plays Pinkie Jerebohm

Julian Rhind-Tutt plays Cuthbert Jerebohm

Tok Stephen plays Charley

Peter Davison plays the Vicar

Kriss Dosanjh plays Brigadier

Amelia Bullmore plays Miss Edith Pilchester

Seeta Indrani plays Miss Chand

Robert Bathurst plays Johnny Delamere

Francesca Wilson Waterworth plays Libby Fothergill

Barney Walsh plays PC Harness

Tony Gardner plays Alec Norman

Natalie Mitson plays Pauline

Selina Griffiths plays Norma Norman

Watch The Larkins on TV and online

The new series of The Larkins will begin on ITV on Sunday, 16 October at 8PM.

The series has six episodes which will also be available to watch online on ITV Hub.

A synopsis of the new series shares: “Pop, Ma and their many children including Baby Oscar are preparing for another riotous school holidays. Only Mariette is missing, zigzagging across Europe on her honeymoon with Charley.

“Primrose is leaving school and planning a career as a journalist. With Ma’s help she lands a job at The Mid Kent Times. She’s also looking for love which comes in the handsome shape of Rev Candy, arriving in the parish much to the chagrin of gnarled old Vicar who is determined to exploit his new housemate.

“The other newcomers are Pinkie Jerebohm, her waspish husband and their two dreadful children. They are determined to buy crumbling mansion Bluff Court from Pop Larkin but then regret paying such a high price. When Pop won’t give them a refund the Jerebohms vow revenge…First by taking up shooting, increasingly loudly and then, with the help of Alec Norman, by entrapping Pop.

“Other highlights of the series are several tumultuous gatherings of our villageregulars including Pop-fanatic Miss Pilchester and local VIP Johnny Delamere. They include a barbecue, wheelbarrow race, funfair, and a mass christening in a swimming pool – all held on the Larkins’ sunkissed Kent farm. Then the return from their honeymoon.”