The Larkins cast revealed for series 2 of ITV show

The Larkins series 2 has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
ITV’s popular comedy-drama The Larkins returns with six brand new episodes.
Set in the late 1950’s, The Larkins follows the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children as they bask in their idyllic and beautiful patch of paradise in Kent.
Series 2 sees the action continue, set in the Summer of 1959.
The Larkins 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of The Larkins:
Bradley Walsh plays Pop Larkin
Joanna Scanlan plays Ma Larkin
Lydia Page plays Primrose Larkin
Liam Middleton plays Montgomery Larkin
Lola Shepelev plays Victoria Larkin
Summer Miller plays Zinnia Larkin
Sienna Miller plays Petunia Larkin
Maxim Ays plays Reverend Candy
Joelle Ray plays Mariette Larkin
Morgana Robinson plays Pinkie Jerebohm
Julian Rhind-Tutt plays Cuthbert Jerebohm
Tok Stephen plays Charley
Peter Davison plays the Vicar
Kriss Dosanjh plays Brigadier
Amelia Bullmore plays Miss Edith Pilchester
Seeta Indrani plays Miss Chand
Robert Bathurst plays Johnny Delamere
Francesca Wilson Waterworth plays Libby Fothergill
Barney Walsh plays PC Harness
Tony Gardner plays Alec Norman
Natalie Mitson plays Pauline
Selina Griffiths plays Norma Norman
Watch The Larkins on TV and online
The new series of The Larkins will begin on ITV on Sunday, 16 October at 8PM.
The series has six episodes which will also be available to watch online on ITV Hub.
A synopsis of the new series shares: “Pop, Ma and their many children including Baby Oscar are preparing for another riotous school holidays. Only Mariette is missing, zigzagging across Europe on her honeymoon with Charley.
“Primrose is leaving school and planning a career as a journalist. With Ma’s help she lands a job at The Mid Kent Times. She’s also looking for love which comes in the handsome shape of Rev Candy, arriving in the parish much to the chagrin of gnarled old Vicar who is determined to exploit his new housemate.
“The other newcomers are Pinkie Jerebohm, her waspish husband and their two dreadful children. They are determined to buy crumbling mansion Bluff Court from Pop Larkin but then regret paying such a high price. When Pop won’t give them a refund the Jerebohms vow revenge…First by taking up shooting, increasingly loudly and then, with the help of Alec Norman, by entrapping Pop.
“Other highlights of the series are several tumultuous gatherings of our villageregulars including Pop-fanatic Miss Pilchester and local VIP Johnny Delamere. They include a barbecue, wheelbarrow race, funfair, and a mass christening in a swimming pool – all held on the Larkins’ sunkissed Kent farm. Then the return from their honeymoon.”