Matt Willis to explore addiction in personal BBC One documentary

Matt Willis is to explore addiction for a new BBC One documentary.

Provisionally titled Matt Willis: Addiction And Me, the one-off will follow the Busted star has he opens up about his past.

The BBC say the hour long special “takes an extensive look into his battle with drugs and alcohol, how it has pushed him to the edge, and his daily struggle to keep himself clean.”

They add: “The film will look back at some of Matt’s darkest days as he begins to explore what could be behind his addiction.

“Through meeting and talking with others including families, leading experts, counsellors and support groups, Matt tries to understand why some become dependent on drugs and alcohol, what help is available and the latest developments in treatment.

“The film also captures the unwavering support Matt has from his friends, family and his wife Emma.”

Matt Willis said: “Whilst I live an amazing life and I am hugely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, when it comes to my mental health I still find myself battling with the ripple effects of my old addictions. I know I’m not alone and I’m determined to discover how others, like myself, can learn to live with this.”

Max Gogarty, BBC Commissioning Editor, added: “We are so grateful to Matt for his bravery in opening up about an issue that impacts so many in this country. We have no doubt this film will not only help many struggling with addiction, but also those close to them, as Matt explores the ripple effects of addiction on loved ones as well as the individual.”

Produced by Twofour, Matt Willis: Addiction And Me will air on BBC One and iPlayer with a start date to be announced.