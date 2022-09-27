First look at Tell Me Everything, coming this Autumn to ITVX

Tell Me Everything. Pictured: Lauryn Ajufo as NEVE, Spike Fearn as LOUIS, Callina Liang as MEI, Eden H. Davies as JONNY, Tessa Lucille as REGAN and Carla Woodcock as ZIA.

Here’s a first look at new teen drama Tell Me Everything coming to ITVX.

The series will premiere on ITV’s new streaming platform this autumn, with a release date to be confirmed.

Newcomers Eden H. Davies, Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn and Callina Liang will lead the line-up as 16-year-old friends Jonny, Louis, Neve and Mei in the series.

Tell Me Everything on ITVX. Pictured: (L-R) Eden Davies as JONNY,Lauryn Ajufo as NEVE and Spike E Fearn as LOUIS.

Tell Me Everything on ITVX. Pictured: Eden Davies as JONNY.

Also joining the cast are Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock (Ackley Bridge) as new college friends Regan and Zia.

A teaser of the series shares: “Tell Me Everything introduces us to 16-year-old Jonny Murphy (Davies), who is trying his best to navigate through this world. Growing up hasn’t been easy, and although loved by his friends and family, Jonny suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety which he does his best to hide. So when he is faced with the most gut-wrenching tragedy, Jonny has to decide – is he going to let events overtake him or is he going to learn how to live?

“His oldest friends, Louis (Fearn) and Neve (Ajufo), are battling their own issues and emotional struggles, yet continue to be there for Jonny. So they are right to be suspicious of Mei (Liang) when she comes into his life. She seems to understand Jonny, but increasingly appears to be a dangerous influence on him. Meanwhile, new college mates, Regan (Lucille) and Zia (Woodcock), initially appear cool and care-free, but as Jonny, Neve and Louis get to know them, it soon becomes clear that everyone is fighting their own personal battles.

Tell Me Everything on ITVX. Pictured: Callina Liang as MEI.

Tell Me Everything on ITVX. Pictured: Callina Liang as MEI and Eden Davies as JONNY.

“Brimming with heart, laughs, pathos and gut-punches, tenderness and darkness, Tell Me Everything explores the stresses of mental health for today’s teens created by the omnipresence of technology and social media, whilst they are still searching for their own identity, exploring sexuality, and experimenting with relationships, drink, drugs and sex (as well as what to wear tonight).”

Speaking about being part of the brand-new ITV drama, Eden said: “Surreal. I can’t even let myself think about that. It’s just about creating a piece that I’m proud of and I am very proud to be a part of this. Everyone is so talented and hardworking, and the environment was brilliant.”

Callina adds of the series: “It’s a very real depiction of teenagers growing up in the 2020s. I think it is going to be a very fun show to watch. And for parents it is a case of this is what they are going through. How to protect their children? Maybe for younger kids watching the show they can realise that they are not the only ones feeling this way.

“They are not the only ones feeling lonely. They are not the only ones going through mental health issues, loss of a parent. All the different problems this show tackles. They are very real issues that we all went through. I hope that it will be a show that is very relatable for them.”

Tell Me Everything coming this Autumn to ITVX